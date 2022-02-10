"Pep Playing 3D-Chess", "Sarcasm At It's Best!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Strong Verdict on Premier League Giants

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's response to his side being considered the best team in the world following their 2-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions went 12 points clear at the top of the pile after seeing off Thomas Frank's side at the Etihad Stadium, with goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne doing the damage for the hosts.

Following their crucial 1-0 victory against Chelsea in mid-January, the Sky Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton at St. Mary's prior to the two-week break before they returned to winning ways against Fulham in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Though Liverpool could cut the gap to the top to six points should they win their game in hand over Manchester City, Chelsea are now 13 points adrift of Pep Guardiola's men after having endured a difficult run of results in the league since December.

The west Londoners went one step closer to Club World Cup glory in mid-week as Romelu Lukaku helped them claim a narrow win over Al-Hilal to set up a final meeting with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras on Saturday.

While the Blues have indeed struggled with absences due to injury, COVID-19 and serious off-the-pitch personnel issues in recent months, Thomas Tuchel's side have taken their foot off the gas in terms of displays on the pitch after making an eye-catching start to the campaign.

After seeing his side pick up three points against Brentford on Wednesday, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was quizzed about his thoughts on claims that the Premier League leaders are currently the best side in world football.

The Catalan boss said: "No, because we are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea because they won the Champions League (last season)."

Although fans on social media have suggested that there may have been a hint of sarcasm in the 51-year-old's reply, it can truly be argued that Chelsea have truly gained Guardiola's respect after beating his side thrice in quick succession towards the end of the previous campaign.

A bunch of Manchester City supporters had their say on Guardiola's take on Manchester being the best side around, with many mocking the manager for being too modest and simply talking down the praise his side are receiving for their exploits this season.

