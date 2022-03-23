Skip to main content

"Pep Playing Games", "We've Got Scott Carson!" - Many Manchester City Fans React to Ederson Update Ahead of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Ties

Plenty of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Ederson dropping out of the Brazil squad with gastroenteritis ahead of their World Cup qualifier clashes with Chile and Bolivia.

The Premier League champions sealed a FA Cup semi-final meeting with Liverpool at Wembley in April with a statement 4-1 thumping of Southampton at the weekend, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez all getting on the scoresheet.

A cluster of Manchester City first-team and academy players have been called up for international duty ahead of the business end of the campaign, with Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias notably missing out alongside Ederson.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Ederson will miss Brazil's upcoming games after being replaced by Atletico Mineiro keeper Everson in Tite's squad due to gastroenteritis - a stomach flu condition that has ruled the 28-year-old out from international duty.

Ederson, who is level with fellow Brazil international Alisson with 16 clean sheets in the Premier League to his name this season, has kept four shutouts in his last five outings for the Blues and will be a key for Manchester City in their upcoming ties with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid next month.

However, it has been mentioned that the Manchester City star is expected to recover in time for his side's league clash against Burnley at Turf Moor on April 2, with the Blues looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League following a goalless draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

City are set to face Liverpool in a top-of-the-league, heavyweight league clash at the Etihad Stadium either side of Champions League quarter-final ties with Atletico Madrid in the space of eight days when they return to action in April.

A host of Manchester City fans took to social media to react to Ederson withdrawing from the Brazil squad after being presented with gastroenteritis ahead of a crucial run of games that could potentially define the reigning Premier League champions' campaign.

