Pepsi Confirm UEFA Champions League Final Headline Artist For Man City vs Chelsea Opening Ceremony

American DJ and Producer Marshmello is all set to perform at the showdown event of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign which sees Manchester City go head-to-head against English rivals Chelsea on 29th May at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

The Platinum-certified artist will kickstart one of the world’s most watched sporting events through “a virtual six-minute spectacle using the latest in immersive technology”.

Known for his popular hits like Alone, Friends and Happier to name a few, the American DJ will perform in collaboration with Pepsi, one of the tournaments main sponsors.

In a statement released via UEFA’s Official website, Marshmello said, “This really has been a year like no other. I’m looking forward to giving my sport, music and pure entertainment fans a show like they have never seen. Thanks to Pepsi and UEFA, that is exactly what I am going to bring to the world – a performance that everyone can enjoy."

As a preview for the award-winning artist’s performance, an announcement video was released on Pepsi Global’s Official YouTube channel, featuring Marshmello along with Jadon Sancho, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba - who are all endorsing the Pepsi brand.

Pepsi in partnership with UEFA has been organising such entertaining performances since 2016, and Marshmello will follow in the footsteps of the world’s most popular entertainers like Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa and Imagine Dragons.

The opening ceremony will be broadcast just minutes before the biggest game in European club football gets underway.

Speaking about UEFA’S partnership with Pepsi, UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said, "We are excited to be collaborating with Pepsi for another year, uniting music, entertainment and sport to delight fans all over the world. Our close partnership has had great success in bringing huge names and epic performances to the UEFA Champions League final, and we know that Marshmello will put on an unforgettable show."

The UEFA Champions League final is one of the most hotly anticipated annual sporting events in the world, and this year's clash between Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Chelsea – two of the biggest teams in world football - will air in over 200 countries and territories on 29th of May at 20:00 BST.

