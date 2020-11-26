SI.com
‘Personal terms were agreed’ - Real Madrid midfielder NEARLY signed for Man City two years ago

Sam Puddephatt

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco (28) already had his personal contract agreed with Manchester City just two years ago, however the two clubs could not forge an agreement on his €90 million asking price, and the deal was left unfulfilled according to Fabrizio Romano.

Judging by the annual transfer rumour regarding the Spanish player and a move to the Etihad, it is unsurprising that Isco dreams of playing under fellow Spaniard Pep Guardiola. He loves the style of play that he brings to teams and believes he would be at a great level if he were to be trained by him.

real-madrid-v-cadiz-cf-la-liga-santander
(Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Speaking recently, Isco’s father and agent revealed that the player wants to experience a new league soon. Slowly becoming less of a starting figure in the Madrid lineup, Isco has only made three La Liga starts this season. 

With the Euro 2020 tournament delayed till next summer, it is thought that the player is desperate to get some first team action and be in contention for an international call up.

Brought to the club by Carlo Ancelotti back in 2013 – Isco has gone on to make a massive 314 appearances, scoring 51 goals in the meantime, and getting his hands on a load of silverware for the club.

With two league titles, four Champions Leagues and four Club World Cup’s – is he the player with experience that the Manchester City squad needs to bring them a European trophy?

