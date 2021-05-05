PFA Hit Out at Instagram Over 'Insufficient' Statement Regarding Raheem Sterling Abuse

The Professional Footballers' Association or PFA have hit out at Instagram over an 'insufficient' statement in response to racial abuse targeted at Manchester City over the past 24 hours on their social media platform.

The latest abuse targeted at a professional athlete comes just 48 hours after a social media boycott throughout English football was observed from last Friday through till 23:59 on Monday of this week.

Manchester City's 26 year-old forward was subject to the abuse just hours after he and his teammates secured a place in the 2021 Champions League final - a stage that the club have reached for the first time in their history.

As per reports first provided by Sami Mokbel of the Mail on Wednesday, Instagram removed and condemned racist abuse directed towards Raheem Sterling directly after Manchester City 2-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

The abuse was brought to the attention by Sportsmail, and it was reported that Instagram moved swiftly to delete the post and vehemently condemned the abuse. In a comment from a Facebook company spokesman, the social media platform subsequently vowed to punish the account that posted the abuse.

A spokesman told the Mail, "The racist abuse sent to Raheem Sterling is unacceptable and we do not want it on Instagram."

"We have removed the comment and taken action against the account that posted it. As part of our ongoing work in this space, this week we're rolling out new tools to help prevent people seeing abusive messages from strangers."

"No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe from abuse."

However, the Professional Footballers' Association have been left unsatisfied by the response of Facebook/Instagram, labelling their comment as 'insufficient'.

Writing on Twitter shortly after reports of the abuse and the subsequent statement came to light, the PFA said, "The statement today from Instagram about the racist abuse received by Raheem Sterling is insufficient. ‘Tools to help prevent people seeing abusive messages from strangers’ is not the same as stopping the abuse from being sent in the first place."

"If platforms can stop it from being seen, they should stop it from being sent. We are asking why social networks continually choose to provide a platform for racist abuse?"

Raheem Sterling has not commented on the abuse on his social media platforms, and it is currently unknown as to whether he was aware of the comment being made. However, the Manchester City winger has been instrumental in the increased focus on eradicating racial abuse from professional football.

