Phil Foden advised to 'shadow' England defender on international duty - promises not to 'roast him'

Manchester City's young midfield star, Phil Foden is being mentored by Wolves centre-back Connor Coady while away on international duty over the next fortnight.

That's according to the Independent on Wednesday morning, who claim that he has been told to ‘stick close’ to Coady to ensure that there will be no repeat of September’s controversial hotel incident in Iceland.

Foden and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood were heavily criticised after inviting two women into a hotel room, in a breach of the Football Association's strict COVID-19 policies and Iceland's own nationally-enforced rules. Both players were subsequently dropped from the squad the following month, but Foden was recalled by Gareth Southgate last week for games against Iceland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

Reportedly, it was Foden's representatives who suggested that the midfielder (20) 'shadow' Coady back in September, and now they've asked him to do the same thing. Coady (27) is said to be 'happy to help', on the condition that Foden doesn't "roast him in training".

Foden is also said to be "relieved and delighted" to be back in the fold for his country after feeling that he let his family, friends and team down in September. Meanwhile, sources at Manchester City reportedly believe that Foden has ‘barely scratched the surface’ of his ability.

The Stockport-raised youngster has already scored eighteen times for Manchester City, despite only becoming a regular starter earlier this year.

