Phil Foden Can Play Left-Back According to Pep Gaurdiola

In his press conference for the FC Copenhagen encounter in the Champions League Pep Guardiola has been talking about Phil Foden's versatility.

Phil Foden has had a good start to the season so far as Manchester City look to try and get their third Premier League title on the bounce.

The boyhood City fan scored his first goals against Manchester United getting a hat-trick, as well as Erling Haaland, adding to his three other goals that he has scored in all competitions this campaign.

When coming through the academy and first breaking into the first team Foden was seen as a central attacking midfielder and so far he has played over 100 games in that central position.

Previewing the Copenhagen game Pep Guardiola was discussing how versatile the 22-year-old can be.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pep Guardiola claims Phil Foden can play at left-back

Speaking to the press about Foden Guardiola said: "Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He's reliable his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything.

"Can play every three days. Both know they can do better and hopefully they can do it.

"Phil can play five positions, even play as a left-back. In the middle, have to pay a bit more attention. Some aspects, his unbelievable instincts. In the middle, the sides is easier. With the ball, especially without, he has to improve. "It's normal. His age and desire to learn he will do it, no doubt."

Foden has been utilised as a winger so far this season with the expectancy being that he will eventually move permanently centrally in the future.

