Phil Foden Closes in on Man City Contract Extension Until 2027

Phil Foden is set become the next Manchester City player to sign a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, as a new report on Thursday provided a promising update on negotiations.

Foden, who made his 71st start for Manchester City against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, has made 130 appearances for the Premier League Champions since being handed his debut in late 2017.

The 21 year-old, who has quickly established himself as one of both Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate's most influential and important players, was named as the Premier League's Young Player of the Year in June.

Last season, Foden scored nine goals and assisted on five occasions in the Premier League during Manchester City's title winning campaign, while the Englishman also scored in both legs of the Blues' UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

The boyhood Blue signed a new long-term contract in 2018, but it has been widely reported that he is set to be offered another new deal, which will see his wages tripled.

Foden, who has only played on four occasions so far this season due to an injury sustained in the latter stages of the European Championships during the summer, is currently away on international duty.

Despite the Manchester City midfielder's focus currently being on World Cup qualifiers, journalist Nicolo Schira has provided an update on the City star's rumoured new contract.

Schira took to Twitter on Thursday to report Phil Foden's new long-term contract was "getting closer and closer" and that the Stockport-born midfielder would be signing a deal until 2027.

Reports around a lucrative new deal first surfaced towards the end of last season, with Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reporting last month that Foden was set to sign a new six-year deal.

Foden looks set to join a growing list of Manchester City stars to agree lucrative new deals, with all of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson having put pen to paper in recent weeks.

