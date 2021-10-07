    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Phil Foden Closes in on Man City Contract Extension Until 2027

    Phil Foden is set become the next Manchester City player to sign a new long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium, as a new report on Thursday provided a promising update on negotiations.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Foden, who made his 71st start for Manchester City against Liverpool at Anfield last weekend, has made 130 appearances for the Premier League Champions since being handed his debut in late 2017. 

    The 21 year-old, who has quickly established himself as one of both Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate's most influential and important players, was named as the Premier League's Young Player of the Year in June. 

    Last season, Foden scored nine goals and assisted on five occasions in the Premier League during Manchester City's title winning campaign, while the Englishman also scored in both legs of the Blues' UEFA Champions League quarter-final. 

    READ MORE: Man City legend offers to speak with Erling Haaland representative

    READ MORE: Kevin De Bruyne admits regret over pain-killing ankle injection

    The boyhood Blue signed a new long-term contract in 2018, but it has been widely reported that he is set to be offered another new deal, which will see his wages tripled. 

    Foden, who has only played on four occasions so far this season due to an injury sustained in the latter stages of the European Championships during the summer, is currently away on international duty. 

    Despite the Manchester City midfielder's focus currently being on World Cup qualifiers, journalist Nicolo Schira has provided an update on the City star's rumoured new contract. 

    Schira took to Twitter on Thursday to report Phil Foden's new long-term contract was "getting closer and closer" and that the Stockport-born midfielder would be signing a deal until 2027. 

    READ MORE: Man City noted as having 40% chance of signing 21-goal striker

    READ MORE: Pep Guardiola drives City charge for major Carabao Cup rule change

    Reports around a lucrative new deal first surfaced towards the end of last season, with Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News reporting last month that Foden was set to sign a new six-year deal. 

    Foden looks set to join a growing list of Manchester City stars to agree lucrative new deals, with all of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson having put pen to paper in recent weeks. 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Phil vs Liv
    News

    Phil Foden Closes in on Man City Contract Extension Until 2027

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_33316670
    News

    "Oh Dear It's Begun", "Why Always Us" - Plenty of Man City Fans Are Reacting to Newcastle United's Reported Approach for Club Director

    56 minutes ago
    sipa_35393871
    News

    "League Ain't Ready For This", "What News to Wake Up To!" - Many Man City Fans React to New Reports Concerning Future of Star Forward

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34656751
    News

    Newcastle United Look to Man City Hierarchy in Attempt to Recruit for New Sporting Director Role

    2 hours ago
    Raz vs SOU
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City's Stance on Possible January Sale for Barcelona-Linked Raheem Sterling Revealed in New Report

    3 hours ago
    Nunez
    Transfer Rumours

    Benfica Striker's Agent Hints at Man City Approach - Pep Guardiola Started Monitoring Transfer Target Last Year

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35444585
    News

    Ferran Torres Offers Update on Injury Sustained During Spain's Nations League Victory Over Italy

    14 hours ago
    sipa_35444892
    News

    Ferran Torres' Brace Fires Spain To Nations League Final - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day One

    15 hours ago