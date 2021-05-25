Phil Foden Credits One Man City Name For Development at Club Since First-Team Breakthrough

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden has spoke out about his development this season, ahead of the club's trip to Porto for the Champions League final on Saturday night.

Phil Foden has played a key role in Manchester City’s Premier League winning campaign, scoring nine goals and assisting five.

And while his emerging stardom was plain to see for many involved in English football, Phil Foden himself is just happy to be getting more time on the pitch.

"It felt more special for me because I played more games and scored more important goals," he told the BBC in an exclusive interview.

“I feel like I've come on in my game this year and been more myself. There's still a lot to improve and still a lot to get better at."

READ MORE: 2021/2022 Man City home kit leaked on PUMA website

READ MORE: Harry Kane to Man City for £100M+ labelled 'real possibility'

"Obviously we started a bit slow, I think we were in 12th place at one time, but it just shows our character to come back and win the league the way we did.”

Phil Foden cited the Manchester City squad’s work on the training ground after a disappointing 2019/2020 season.

"I would say it's down to training so hard every day, the manager working so hard with us and just getting back to basics."

For his own personal game, the 20-year-old claims that manager Pep Guardiola was a key contributor to his own staggering rise to the top this season.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's teary response when discussing Sergio Aguero

"A lot [of credit] goes to the manager, to train me the way he does and help me, and also the players as well," Foden said. "They help me play better, so it's a bit of both.

"I was only young [when he came into the squad] and there were so many great players here, I was never going to get the opportunity until a few players left. Now I'm really doing well and I just want to keep up the good form."

At just 20, Phil Foden has now collected his third Premier League winners medal, and in less than a week’s time, could be finding himself playing a key role in Manchester City’s first ever Champions League winning side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

