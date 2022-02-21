Phil Foden Decides Which Role He Would Like to Play For Manchester City in the Future

Manchester City's Phil Foden has chosen the future role he would prefer to play in the team, favouring a move to the centre of the field.

When Phil Foden broke into Manchester City’s first team in the 2017/18 season, the youngster was used in a variety of positions - but mostly in midfield.

This central role became a somewhat constant when turning out for the senior squad for the next few seasons which, in a Pep Guardiola team that always thrives from its positional fluidity, was quite the rarity.

However, knowing Guardiola and his unique thinking regarding ever-changing tactics and formations, it was inevitable that Foden’s position would change as his game time in the senior squad increased.

Last season, the 21-year-old was moved out onto the left wing in what was a stellar choice by his manager as the young talent’s form began to soar.

Two goals and an assist from the wing in a crunch Champions League quarter and semi-final led to comparisons with generational talents such as Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland - both of whom were playing in the respective matches.

The season saw him finish a Premier League and League Cup winner as well as a Champions League finalist - picking up both the PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Young Player of the Season accolades.

But what does the England international think about his positional role within the team at Manchester City?

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Foden said: “Wherever the manager puts me, I feel comfortable, and I enjoy playing. I’d like to think in the future I could play in one of the number ‘8’ or ‘10’ roles, a little deeper- I’d probably say there.”

Although the position Foden will play is uncertain, the player’s talent consistently shines through despite his young age.

Already with ten trophies to his name - as well as making his 150th City appearance against Sporting CP last week - Foden’s role within the team will always be pivotal regardless of where on the pitch he plays.

