Phil Foden Demands Decision from Referee Over James Milner Penalty Claim During Man City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

Phil Foden has delivered his verdict on Paul Tierney's controversial decision that denied a penalty to the midfielder in his side's 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

The youngster put in an impressive attacking display in his side's Premier League clash against Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield.

After Sadio Mane has given the hosts the lead, Foden rose to the occasion with his second goal at Anfield in as many appearances with a solid strike past Alisson to level proceedings.

However, the England international believes that a decision that went against him should have been given in his favour, as he was denied a penalty following a challenge by James Milner in the first-half.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the draw, Foden said: "I'm an honest guy, I don't like to go down. I like to stay on my feet, be honest."

"I'd like to see the referee give a free-kick or penalty for that (foul from Milner). It happens, it's football, and I thought we (City) handled it well."

The Stockport-born midfielder missed a glorious chance to give the visitors the lead after some sensational bit of individual play from Bernardo Silva, who dribbled past a series of Liverpool defenders to feed the City academy graduate, who could not finish past Alisson.

The draw saw a series of questionable decisions made by the match referee Paul Tierney, who decided against sending Milner off in the second-half after a clear foul on Bernardo Silva.

A decent result in Merseyside has seen City drop to third in the Premier League table following Chelsea's recent win over Southampton.

Pep Guardiola's face next face Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in the league following the upcoming international break.

