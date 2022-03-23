Skip to main content

Phil Foden Hails Manchester City Teammate Who 'Always Sees Passes No One Else Can'

Phil Foden has heaped praise on Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne in a new interview, claiming that the Belgium international 'thinks just a step ahead' of everyone else on the pitch.

While Manchester City’s bold decision to fork out a £55 million fee on Kevin De Bruyne was met by raised eyebrows in 2015, every doubt has been put to bed in resounding fashion by the 30-year-old ever since.

It’s safe to say that the former Wolsfburg talisman has been arguably the best midfielder in the world since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, and perhaps the standout all-round player in the Premier League as well.

KDB vs United Home 3

Amongst a host of excellent attributes that make De Bruyne a force to be reckoned with, Phil Foden singled his teammate out for being blessed with the best vision in the Manchester City first-team squad owing to to his excellent eye for a pass.

imago1007771307h

This is an easy one. I’ve asked him (De Bruyne), ‘How do you see so many passes that no one else sees?’ and he just says, ‘I don’t know’," Foden said in an interview with Manchester City's official YouTube channel.

imago1010263955h

"Honestly, he (De Bruyne) just thinks a step ahead of everyone else and he always sees the passes that no one else can – and he obviously gets a lot of assists.

The statistics also support the England international’s assessment, with De Bruyne only player in Premier League history to have equalled former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry’s assist record from the 2002/03 campaign (20) in the 2019/20 season.

In addition, De Bruyne has played some of the greatest passes in Manchester City history - with his balls for Raheem Sterling against Arsenal in 2016 and Leroy Sane against Stoke City in 2017 at the Etihad Stadium amongst some of best assists English football has ever witnessed.

The numbers and the eye-test can attest for Foden's statement about Kevin De Bruyne's unrivalled passing ability.

imago1007062295h
