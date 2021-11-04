Phil Foden Heaps Praise on One Aspect of Man City’s Champions League Win Over Club Brugge

Manchester City star Phil Foden has praised his side for their performance in the second-half of their 4-1 win against Club Brugge on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League champions took a major step towards qualification for the knock-out stages of the Champions League as they bounced back from successive losses with a statement win at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden gave his side the lead just past 15 minute mark, immediately after which the tie was level, with John Stones deflecting the ball into his own net after Bernardo Silva's failed attempted clearance.

It was all square at the break, as City struggled to cut through the Club Brugge backline despite having made a fast start.

Foden, who netted the opener after being played in by Joao Cancelo, said after the game that he was delighted with City's display following the interval.

"I'm delighted with the second-half. Once we get the rhythm, we play our lovely football," said the 21-year-old in his post-match interview.

The Stockport-born midfielder has registered five goals and four assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Foden added: "I'm scoring a lot of goals. I'm just enjoying it. It was a really important win today, and it puts us in a good position."

Riyad Mahrez headed City back in front in the 54th minute, with Joao Cancelo yet again the architect in-chief for the Sky Blues.

Raheem Sterling added a third after coming off the bench, as the England international netted his second goal of the campaign.

It was four in stoppage time, as Gabriel Jesus finished past Simon Mignolet after some brilliant work from Cancelo, who claimed three assists in the victory.

"I'm really happy for them (Jesus and Sterling). It's important for attacking players to score," added Foden.

City will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League against a highly-anticipated derby clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra