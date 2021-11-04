Phil Foden Identifies Man City Star As 'The Best in World Football' in One Department

Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden have both hailed the recent performances of Manchester City's impressive and versatile full-back Joao Cancelo after his hat-tricks of assists against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

City's 4-1 defeat of Champions League Group A rival Club Brugge was encouraging for the Premier League champions, after two straight losses in domestic competitions.

But perhaps the most impressive performance of the night was the attacking display put on by Joao Cancelo - who played both left-back and right-back on the night.

The Portuguese international finished the night with three assists, and at times was Manchester City's most threatening attacking player - despite typically picking up the ball on the defensive flank.

After the match, fellow City star Phil Foden opened up about Joao Cancelo's superb attacking ability and performance on the night, as well as his vital role in Pep Guardiola's team.

"Joao (Cancelo) is one of the best, if not the best, attacking full-backs in world football right now, he is always adding goals and assists," Foden told mancity.com.

He continued, "If one of the attackers is having an off day, we need someone coming up with the goals and assists and he is always there in the big moments, in the big games."

"We know he has got that quality in front of goal and he is sensational."

Not only did Phil Foden rave about his teammate's quality, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had his take on Joao Cancelo's fantastic run of form at the start of this season.

The 27-year-old has particularly excelled in the Champions League, boasting a staggering tally of two goals and three assists in four games from full-back.

“He has been playing incredibly well all season,” Guardiola said after the match.

“Of course, he sometimes has to improve his quality. He has highs and lows, but he has a special ability to do something good.”

