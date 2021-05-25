Phil Foden Makes Champions League Final Admission During Interview Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Like most young English footballers, Manchester City starlet Phil Foden always dreamed of playing in a Champions League final - and at the tender age of 20, the emerging superstar finds himself only four days away from realising that dream.

Phil Foden has played a key role in Manchester City’s roaring success this season.

His 16 goals across all four competitions this season is second only to leading goalscorer Ilkay Gundogan on the Manchester City squad’s scoring charts.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC this week, Phil Foden has opened up on his feelings heading into the Champions League final showdown with Premier League rivals Chelsea.

"It does feel like a dream,” he said.

“I would never have thought it would happen so quickly. I'd always laugh and joke with my mates about playing in the Champions League final, [but] I never thought I would be playing in one.”

He continued, "It's all gone so quick, I just want to enjoy the occasion as much as I can because you never know if you're going to get another opportunity."

While Phil Foden will be realising a lifelong dream on Saturday night, the Stockport-born talent claims that the Manchester City squad will handle the club’s first Champions League final as it would going into any other game.

"We're all massively looking forward to it," said Foden. "We can only play like we normally play any other game, and just enjoy it."

While Pep Guardiola's squad will be amped up for the match in Porto, Phil Foden knows that their London based opponents managed by German coach Thomas Tuchel will pose a massive threat on the night.

"A lot of [a] threat. They've beaten us the last two times, it just shows how great a team they are. Since the manager has come in they look even better, so it's going to be a big challenge. We're looking forward to it."

