Phil Foden Makes Honest Assessment of Carabao Cup Importance Ahead of Wycombe Clash

Phil Foden has been discussing the importance of Manchester City winning the Carabao Cup and the opportunity it presents to the youngsters, during a new interview with the EFL.

Almost three years since Phil Foden made his mark in the competition for the first time, the four-time Carabao Cup winner has been looking ahead to hopefully another successful run for Manchester City.

In 2019, Foden was starting to earn more and more opportunities in the first-team, but it was one night against Oxford United that propelled him into the limelight.

Bossing the midfield at just 18-years-old, Foden capped a fantastic performance with a slick assist for Riyad Mahrez and his first ever goal for Manchester City - 30 goals later, the midfielder is ready to go again.

Speaking to the EFL, Phil Foden has been discussing how the winning culture within the Manchester City dressing room has translated to unprecedented success in this particular competition.

"Every trophy is important. We’re professional footballers and we want to win everything we can," Foden began.

"We start every season aiming to win all four trophies and obviously that’s a huge challenge"

He continued, “When you get into the season and play two games a week, it’s impossible to be at the top level every single game, but we work hard every day to put ourselves in the best position."

"It’s no coincidence that we’ve won it four times because we work towards it every year and we hope to do it again this season.”

Beating Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in last season's competition, Manchester City fans saw the likes of Liam Delap, Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle all get chances to impress.

Foden believes that the rotation helps Pep Guardiola in such a packed schedule, but it also gives such players a huge opportunity to force their way into the manager's plans for the coming months and potentially years.

“It’s a really important competition and you can see that in the teams that the manager picks."

"Like I say, it’s no coincidence that we’ve lifted the trophy for the last four years because we take it really seriously. We want to win every competition and the Carabao Cup is part of that."

“It also gives players here and at other clubs the chance to get some minutes and that’s a great opportunity to try and take. When I played against Oxford, I wanted to leave an impression and the Cup gives you chance to do that,” the midfielder added.

