    • October 13, 2021
    Phil Foden Mural Planned in Recognition of Man City Star's Recent Achievements

    A new report has indicated that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden may be in line to be the recipient of a mural in commemoration of his achievements for both club and country in recent years.
    Since first emerging in the first-team in 2017, Foden has developed a reputation as an exceptionally gifted talent, highly-regarded for his mesmeric dribbling and creativity going forward.

    Commonly referred to as ‘the Stockport Iniesta’ - owing to his immense ability on the ball, Foden has established himself as a key player for Pep Guardiola and following his contribution to Manchester City's Premier League title win last season, the youngster was deservedly named as the 2020/21 PFA Young Player of the Year.

    Pep Guardiola once infamously referred to a 19-year-old Foden as “the most talented player” that he has “ever seen”, and a recent report has indicated that the England star may be in line to be honoured in his hometown of Stockport.

    As per the Manchester Evening News, a mural celebrating the achievements of Phil Foden may soon be enacted in Stockport.

    The report refers to Edgeley and Cheadle Heath councillor Matt Wynne, who has ‘called for his talents to be recognised’ at a recent Stockport council meeting in which he hailed Phil Foden’s 'contribution to England’s Euros campaign'.

    Speaking at the latest meeting of the Stockport council, Wynne stated that the mural would symbolise what can be achieved “through the possession and display of the qualities and traits of teamwork, respect, graft and determination.

    The report also relays that in response to the suggestion, Councillor David Meller - a Manchester United fan - stated that he would be “very happy” for somebody to “paint a mural of Stockport’s Iniesta,” and added, “If you have a space or an idea of where it could go, I’m happy to have that discussion.”

    Despite having retained a population of over 100,000 throughout the previous century, very few notable footballers have emanated from Stockport.

    However, the reasoning behind the concept regarding Phil Foden’s EURO 2020 contributions is rather peculiar, as the 21-year-old notably played a small role in England’s journey to the final.

    This, coupled with the fact that Gareth Southgate’s side fell at the final hurdle in the tournament, rendering a principal reason behind the idea being somewhat flawed.

    Moreover, given that prominent figures have already held conversations regarding the idea, it appears that it is only a matter of time until Phil Foden is the recipient of a mural within his hometown. 

