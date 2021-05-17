Phil Foden Named Premier League Young Player of the Season by the Athletic

Phil Foden has been voted as the Athletic's Premier League Young Player of the Season, as voted for by their team of writers.

The England international has played an instrumental role in driving Manchester City to their third Premier League title in the last four seasons, and their fifth since the takeover of 2008.

After a 2019/2020 season that saw an increased involvement in the first-team set-up, the 2020/2021 campaign has been one of cementing the Stockport-born youngster's place in the starting XI in some of the biggest games.

Foden has scored vital goals in some of the heavyweight clashes that have played a major role in Manchester City's early securing of the top-flight title, including victories and goals at the likes of Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and Anfield against Liverpool.

As the first of what will surely be one of many accolades heading the way of Phil Foden this season, writers at the Athletic have voted the 20 year-old as their Young Player of the Season in the Premier League.

Across 26 appearances in England's top division so far this season, Foden has scored seven goals and provided a further five assists, while also adding crucial goals in the Champions League - most notable during the two-legs against Borussia Dortmund at the quarter-final stage.

Such is his importance to Pep Guardiola's side, and despite only recently signing a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, the feeling in various quarters is that Phil Foden could put pen to paper on a new deal in the coming months.

There is a suggestion that Foden could see vastly improved terms and break the six-figure per-week wage bracket at the club, as a sign of faith in the youngster's abilities from top officials at the club.

