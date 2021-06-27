Phil Foden Names Former Man City Forward As A 'Special Talent' Amidst Links To Man United

The Manchester City star took a trip down memory lane by speaking about his time in the academy and idols growing up.

Manchester City star Phil Foden has emerged through the academy ranks and went away with England for the ongoing European Championships in the form of his life after playing a vital role in his side's domestic success last season.

The 21-year-old was voted the PFA Young Player of the Season after an astonishing season during which he registered nine goals and five assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

After receiving his first senior England call-up in September 2020, the midfielder, who was often positioned on either wing by City manager Pep Guardiola last season, has risen to the challenge and is one of Gareth Southgate's best attacking weapons ahead of a heavyweight Round of 16 tie against Portugal.

In a recent interview with the England National Team, Foden revealed that he often stays on the pitch after training, as he often does after club training as well.

He said: "A few of the lads like to go in [after training] and rest up, but I like to stay out - shooting, doing a few skills, whatever I can to improve."

Foden, who joined City's academy at the age of four, was further asked about his inspiration as a player when he was growing up.

He said: "I'd probably say David Silva. Growing up in the City academy, to see him train, it was unbelievable."

The midfielder, who led England's U-17 team to World Cup glory in 2017, has played alongside some of Europe's best talents at youth level.

Remembering playing alongside Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, he said:

"In the City academy, you have so many special talents. Jadon [Sancho] played in the same academy team as me. It's nice to have him in the [England] first-team with me."

