    • November 4, 2021
    Phil Foden Offers Dressing Room Insight Into Man City's Half-Time Discussions During Champions League Outing

    Phil Foden has revealed what changes Manchester City made at half-time during their recent 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.
    After a sluggish first-half performance, Pep Guardiola's men flexed their muscles in the second period of play and ultimately ran away with a 4-1 Champions League win over Group A rivals Club Brugge. 

    It was a much needed victory for the defending Premier League champions, after falling to two straight defeats in domestic competitions at the hands of West Ham in the Carabao Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

    Yet, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players will take plenty of confidence from the superb second-half showing against the Belgian outfit. 

    To add to their joy, a 2-2 draw between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain has gifted the Etihad club with first place in Group A going into matchday five in Europe's premier competition. 

    After the match, Manchester City star Phil Foden opened up on the team's lacklustre first half performance, and what was needed to turn things around. 

    "I thought we were sloppy in the first half and let them get back into the game. We got in at half-time and spoke about what was going wrong," Foden told BT Sport

    "We changed it in the second half and played better. We looked a bit heavy."

    Foden continued, "The manager wasn't happy [at half-time]. You have to take his advice. We changed a couple of things and were better in possession and hurt them a lot more."

    Manchester City will now shift their focus back to the Premier League, where they have a crucial clash at Old Trafford on Saturday, making the runaway victory on Wednesday night an even more important boost in confidence for the squad. 

