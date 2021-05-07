Sports Illustrated home
Phil Foden On The Verge Of Six-Figure Weekly Wage In Major Man City Development

Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden could be 'on the verge' of signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium - with a considerable pay rise, according to the latest information.
Author:
Publish date:

The Manchester City man has cemented himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven this season, with impressive showings from not only a wide position, but also as a false nine.

Foden has chipped in with a staggering tally of 24 goal involvements this season, establishing himself in the highest possible tier for upcoming young talent in world football.

On the back of his staggering performances this season, the 20-year-old will soon put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him join the six-figures-a-week wage bracket, according to information provided by the Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman.

This new deal will come as no surprise, as Pep Guardiola has made himself very clear on the idea of Phil Foden never leaving the club, with the player himself known to be a life-long fan of the Premier League leaders.

"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for €500 million. Phil's going nowhere. Phil is City,” Guardiola said, in a now famous quote.

Phil Foden is one of the many cogs in Pep Guardiola’s machine that the Etihad club will look to tie down to a new deal this summer.

Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, and John Stones are also said to be in line for new deals in the coming months, while one must not rule out improved terms for Ruben Dias given his transformative effect since joining last September.

