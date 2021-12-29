Phil Foden Open to Permanent Man City Position Change 'in the Future' Following Brentford Success

Phil Foden has encouraged his Manchester City teammates to stay focussed despite opening up an eight point gap at the top of the Premier League, while also showing an openness to a positional change in the future.

The Blues further asserted their dominance on the rest of the Premier League with a 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Despite a real lack of creativity throughout, Kevin De Bruyne provided a moment of brilliance to set up Phil Foden for the only goal of the evening, 16 minutes into the contest.

It was an edgy affair, made even worse when Aymeric Laporte's bullet header was ruled out four minutes from the end of the game - setting up for a possible grandstand finish.

However, the Blues held out to pick up their 10th Premier League victory in a row and Phil Foden, speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, believes that his Manchester City teammates need to stay focussed despite title rivals dropping points.

"It's the most challenging league in the world and just goes to show you can drop points at any time," Foden began.

"Like I said, the team is remaining focussed at the moment and playing really well so I'm happy."

The England international was marginally onside for the goal, and he admitted that he thought he had timed his run a little too early.

"No, I've had a few this year that have been ruled off-side so I wasn't really too confident, I thought I went a little bit early. But yeah thank god the goal counted, so yeah I'm really happy."

Phil Foden went on to discuss his role in the side, particularly in the false nine, where he's been so devastating as of late, and showed a willingness to move permanently into such a position in the future.

"Yeah I'm enjoying it. Maybe in the future I can move into there. Wherever the manager puts me I try and do my best for the team."

"I started on the left in the first-half don't forget as well. So it's really good that I'm adaptable and I can fit in anywhere," Foden concluded.

