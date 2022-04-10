Phil Foden Opens Up On the Rise of the 'MASSIVE' Manchester City and Liverpool Rivalry

Phil Foden has stated that the rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool has grown over the years and hailed the quality possessed by the Reds ahead of their visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After making a telling impact off the bench in City's Champions League quarter-final win ahead of their trip to Madrid next week, Phil Foden could be set to return to the starting XI to face Liverpool in a heavyweight clash at the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The 21-year-old levelled proceedings for the Blues in the first-half of their 2-2 draw away at Anfield earlier this season after Sadio Mane opened the scoring, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne also getting in on the act in the final 45 minutes.

IMAGO / News Images Whilst City didn't share a fierce rivalry as such with Liverpool prior to Pep Guardiola's arrival to the Etihad Stadium, competing with the Reds for the Premier League title year-in, year-out since 2018 has often seen friction develop between the league's top two in their respective pursuit of glory. "I think it (the rivalry between City and Liverpool) has grown recently because we've been close to winning the Premier League many times and now it's massive and much more important than it used to be," Phil Foden said in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's clash. "They (Liverpool) can have a run of games where they don't lose, we knew that, we tried to play every game properly and take maximum points." "The manager (Guardiola) has pushed us and you can probably tell every game that we've gone in as seriously as we can and tried to play our football." IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Foden, who has scored against Liverpool in each of the last three seasons, sent out a warning to his fellow teammates about the danger posed by Jurgen Klopp's men and how they could look to hurt City on Sunday.

The Manchester City attacker added: "(Liverpool are) very good; they can catch you off guard. Say we're pressing and they can just put balls over the top unexpectedly - so that's a threat they have and one we've been watching out for."

After starting the first-leg of City's Champions League quarter-final tie against Atletico Madrid on the bench, Foden turned well and went past a few defenders to set up Kevin De Bruyne for the winner less than 80 second following his introduction to strengthen his case to start against Liverpool.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube