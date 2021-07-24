Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Phil Foden Photographed Wearing Protective Boot As Injury Concerns Grow Ahead of New Man City Season

Phil Foden has been captured wearing a protective boot, as concerns over his fitness and injury status ahead of the new Premier League campaign grow.
Author:
Publish date:

The Manchester City midfielder was ruled out of the European Championship final against Italy through injury, although the feeling at the time was that the problem was nothing serious and that Foden would recover swiftly.

Phil Foden was instrumental to Manchester City's success last season, scoring vital goals across all competitions including against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and at Anfield against Liverpool.

Despite the player's injury, recent reports from ESPN stated that the Premier League champions are ‘hopeful’ that Phil Foden will be available for the start of the new season.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

The latest on the fitness of the Manchester City midfielder has been hinted at on the Instagram page of Stockport-based barbershop, Scissor Trim - where Phil Foden was keeping his Paul Gascoigne-inspired look in top shape.

Foden was photographed wearing a protective boot around his right ankle and foot, and as per the information of Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City are hoping to do some tests on the England international next week to find out the extent of any damage and how quickly he can return to action.

(Photo via Scissor Trim)

(Photo via Scissor Trim)

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Manchester City are already short on numbers during pre-season at present, with the large majority of players remaining on holiday following their respective involvements in the European Championships and at Copa America.

Pep Guardiola's side take on Championship side Preston North End in their first and only pre-season friendly, and Manchester City are likely to involve a large contingent of academy prospects to make up for the lack of regular first-team talent.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33273098 (1)
News

Phil Foden Photographed Wearing Protective Boot As Injury Concerns Grow Ahead of New Man City Season

Kane CX
News

Harry Kane Set To Miss Man City Clash - Player to 'Step Out of the Spotlight' Amidst Transfer Rumours

aston-villa-v-manchester-city-carabao-cup-final (9)
Transfer Rumours

Man City Receive Major Blow In Pursuit of £100M Premier League Star - Player 'Rethinking' Potential Etihad Switch

0_JS240125545
Transfer Rumours

Celtic Target Man City Defender On Season-Long Loan - Player Contracted Until 2025

Kane cover
Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane's Belief of a 'Gentleman's Agreement' With Tottenham Chief Daniel Levy - Questions Surrounding Transfer Request Answered

Kane CX
Transfer Rumours

Man City Possible Contract Details for Harry Kane Revealed - Transfer Fee Limit Also Mentioned In New Report

sipa_32301154
Transfer Rumours

Man City Willing To Be 'Patient' In Pursuit of Harry Kane - Desire To 'Drive Down' Tottenham Asking Price

sipa_33364177
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal 'Interested' in £60M Man City Star - Atletico Madrid and Barcelona Both Mentioned