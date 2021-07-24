Phil Foden Photographed Wearing Protective Boot As Injury Concerns Grow Ahead of New Man City Season

Phil Foden has been captured wearing a protective boot, as concerns over his fitness and injury status ahead of the new Premier League campaign grow.

The Manchester City midfielder was ruled out of the European Championship final against Italy through injury, although the feeling at the time was that the problem was nothing serious and that Foden would recover swiftly.

Phil Foden was instrumental to Manchester City's success last season, scoring vital goals across all competitions including against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and at Anfield against Liverpool.

Despite the player's injury, recent reports from ESPN stated that the Premier League champions are ‘hopeful’ that Phil Foden will be available for the start of the new season.

READ MORE: Harry Kane holds belief about possible Man City summer transfer

READ MORE: First official images of 21/22 Man City away shirt leaked

The latest on the fitness of the Manchester City midfielder has been hinted at on the Instagram page of Stockport-based barbershop, Scissor Trim - where Phil Foden was keeping his Paul Gascoigne-inspired look in top shape.

Foden was photographed wearing a protective boot around his right ankle and foot, and as per the information of Martin Blackburn of the Sun, Manchester City are hoping to do some tests on the England international next week to find out the extent of any damage and how quickly he can return to action.

(Photo via Scissor Trim)

READ MORE: Why Man City have opted against a move for Nuno Mendes

READ MORE: Man City's intentions with Harry Kane following £160M fee refusal

Manchester City are already short on numbers during pre-season at present, with the large majority of players remaining on holiday following their respective involvements in the European Championships and at Copa America.

Pep Guardiola's side take on Championship side Preston North End in their first and only pre-season friendly, and Manchester City are likely to involve a large contingent of academy prospects to make up for the lack of regular first-team talent.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra