Phil Foden pinpoints Manchester City's key weakness during draw with West Ham

Manchester City’s clash with West Ham ended in a 1-1 draw, much to the dismay of Phil Foden who made an instant impact in the game upon arriving on the pitch at half-time following the injury sustained by Sergio Aguero.

Foden replaced Agüero after the latter walked off the field with what was later revealed to be a muscular injury - a potentially a hamstring injury, as per Pep Guardiola in his post-match comments. Following the match, Foden spoke to BT Sport and revealed the boss’ message to his players at half-time.

Pep Guardiola reportedly told Foden to ‘make a difference’, and the 20-year-old did precisely that, after being introduced during the half-time interval. Foden also went on to say that Manchester City have to work on finishing their chances, and that would be enough to carry the team forward in the coming weeks confidently.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Just try to be lively, come on and make a difference. I tried to do that, got the goal and it's unfortunate we didn't get the second. On another day, Raheem [Sterling] finishes his chances."

"We came out in the second half playing quicker and more aggressive. We need to work on finishing more chances, and we'll be okay."

Foden also reflected upon the first half and pointed out that the players were not quick enough with their passes. He believes that changed in the second half and went on to discuss how Pep Guardiola’s half-time speech improved the team’s game.

"We started slow in the first half, weren't passing quick enough around the back and didn't have a good tempo. The manager spoke well at half-time, and we came out playing some good football."

"I always like to get into the box and arrive there, and I enjoy scoring goals so I'll try and continue that form. It's nice to be playing as much as possible. I love this club and love playing for them."

Phil Foden turned out to be the most impactful substitution during Manchester City’s encounter with West Ham in the capital on Saturday afternoon. It will be interesting to see if he will start for the team in the next few weeks, with the non-stop schedule continuing in midweek, as the squad travel to France to face Marseille in the Champions League.

