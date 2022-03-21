Phil Foden Pinpoints Why 'Crazy' Pep Guardiola is the Best Manager in the World

Manchester City forward Phil Foden has given an insight into what it is like being managed by Pep Guardiola, who is widely regarded as the best manager in world football at present.

What separates good managers from great managers is their ability to improve players and Pep Guardiola certainly fits the description of the latter, especially during his time at Manchester City.

From taking an out-and-out wide player in Raheem Sterling under his wing and transforming him into one of the most feared wingers across Europe to turning Bernardo Silva from a one-dimensional winger to arguably the best midfielder in Europe, the Spaniard’s track record is endless in that respect.

One of the greatest examples of how Guardiola can elevate a player’s game to the next level is the prodigious Phil Foden, who summarised perfectly how the Manchester City manager stands out from the rest prior to the Blues' 4-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

IMAGO / PA Images “Very crazy. He (Pep Guardiola) is obsessed with football," the England international said in an interview with Soccer AM's Tubes on YouTube last week. IMAGO / Sportimage "He (Guardiola) always pushes us every day, and that’s just the type of person he is, he always wants more, and he’s always pushing us. IMAGO / Paul Marriott “You can never know with the manager - what he’s going to do, he’s always mixing it up, always changing people’s positions.

"People coming on from the bench can make a good impact, and everyone plays all year round, everyone has to be ready and the team can change at any time.

"He (Guardiola) always has ideas and it always seems to work; we always believe in that and try and take it onto the pitch.”

One of the biggest takeaways from Foden's revelations is that Guardiola has a tendency of constantly testing his players despite the success this Manchester City squad have enjoyed under the Spaniard since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

This very habit of incessantly challenging his squad is what has ensured Guardiola’s side are always fighting at the top, regardless of the obstacles ahead of them.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube