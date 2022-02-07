Phil Foden Planning More Tattoos After Manchester City Star Reveals Inspiring Four-Word Message Applied on Neck

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden is already planning to add to his tattoo collection after having applied a motivating message 'Sky is the limit' to his neck last week, it has been revealed.

Phil Foden has often made the headlines for his choices of style in recent months, with the 21-year-old often seen getting a fresh trim ahead of matchday, which has become a common trend in the modern-era footballer's life.

The Manchester City forward coloured his hair blonde to pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne's famous dyed blonde french crop by getting a similar hairdo ahead of the European Championships last summer.

While he continues to impress on the pitch, Foden's influence off the pitch, much like that of fellow Manchester City star Jack Grealish, has seen him emerge as one of the most famous and talked-about footballers across Europe.

Last week, Foden was spotted displaying a four-word message - 'Sky Is The Limit' - on his neck in a Manchester City training session ahead of the Sky Blues' FA Cup fourth-round tie against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

As per tattoo artist Gabriel Maniak's latest post on Instagram, Foden is set to soon add more tattoos to his body, which is expected to spark comments of all sorts amongst the Premier League champions' fanbase on the forward's style choices.

While some amongst the Etihad club's fanbase have expressed concern over his activities off the pitch, the Stockport-born star has received wide praise on social media for not being afraid to express himself as he is to the world.

It is often the case in today's world that footballers' antics and their role as influencers on social media prove detrimental to their performances on the pitch, but Foden is getting better with every outing and caused havoc amongst the Fulham backline in his side's 4-1 win at the weekend.

Foden could retain his place in the starting XI for Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash against Brentford alongside Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez in attack, though Pep Guardiola is likely to shuffle his pack on Wednesday ahead of a tricky run of games for the league leaders.

