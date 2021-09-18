Phil Foden Provides Insight on Man City Views on Disallowed Winner Against Southampton

Phil Foden believes Manchester City should have capitalised on Southampton's overturned penalty kick, speaking to the BBC after the 0-0 draw against the Saints.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues, who dominated the ball but managed only one shot on target through 90 minutes of play against Ralph Hasenhüttl's men.

Despite that, each team can feel fortunate after two contentious refereeing decisions were split down the middle.

In the 60th minute, Kyle Walker was judged to have taken down Adam Armstrong in the box, however the penalty was overturned by VAR. Speaking after the match, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden stated his belief that the players should have capitalised on the momentum swing.

“On the sideline there was a big relief that the decision got changed and gave us that little boost after with the crowd behind us. It’s a shame that we couldn’t win it at the end,” Foden told BBC Match of the Day after the match.

Then, in stoppage time, Manchester City appeared to have their winner as a saved Foden header was smashed home by Raheem Sterling, only for the celebrations to be quickly quelled by VAR deeming Sterling to be offsides.

In Foden's opinion, that call could have gone either way.

“Yeah, a lot of the team did. On another day, the goal counts, and we win.”

Manchester City will have to bounce back quickly as the matches continue to come thick and fast for Pep Guardiola's men.

After a midweek League Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers, the Blues will enter the gauntlet of Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool - all away from home.

