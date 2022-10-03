Report: 'Untouchable' Phil Foden Has Reached Agreement in Principle Over New Contract

After scoring his first career hat-trick in Manchester City's 6-3 win against rivals Manchester United, it appears that Phil Foden is now close to extending his contract with his boyhood club.

It was a fine performance from Foden, who showcased once again why he is classed by many as a 'big game' player.

There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is one of his club's key players but, rather alarmingly to some fans, he has now headed into the last two years of his current deal. However, the noises coming from the club have always suggested that they expect the playmaker to agree on a significant extension to his contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

While many of Europe's elite clubs will have been monitoring Foden's contractual status, it now appears that City and the England man have resolved the situation.

Per Fabrizio Romano, The Cityzens have reached an agreement 'in principle' with the player and his agents on a new deal that is considered 'almost ready'.

The Italian journalist states that Foden's new contract will keep him at The Etihad for at least another five years and that the only obstacle remaining in the discussions is the issue of the player's image rights. However, it is stated that talks are continuing in an effort to 'seal' the deal 'very soon'.

Following the winger's sensational performance yesterday, this will come as very welcome news to City fans.

While it was always likely that Foden would agree on new terms with the club, there is always a sense of anxiety from fanbases when their club's key players start to head into the final years of their contracts.

The 22-year-old's situation was likely even more of a priority given how much a fan favourite he is at the club.

The England international is a homegrown player and self-confessed City fan and supporters generally gravitate towards players they class as 'one of their own', so there would have likely been much fan discontent if the club failed to come to an agreement on a new deal.

Foden's potential new contract follows on from Rodri and Riyad Mahrez's extensions over the summer and it remains to be seen if the club will now move to give new contracts to both Ilkay Gundogan and Kyle Walker.

The two players are into the last and penultimate years of their contracts respectively and it would seem logical for the pair to be offered new deals.

If both men were given new contracts it would certainly follow the pattern that has emerged over the last few months in terms of the extensions that the club has been handing out.

