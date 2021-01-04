Phil Foden responds to talks about his limited game time at Man City

A sublime assist coupled with a beautifully taken goal marked a wonderful performance from Phil Foden in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Following the match, the youngster reacted to his team's performance and talked about the lack of game time in Pep Guardiola's side.

18 minutes into the game, Foden directed the ball to IIkay Gundogan's foot who skillfully turned to find a good angle before scoring. Two minutes later, Foden was on the receiving end of Kevin De Bruyne's well-calculated pass and successfully directed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Foden contributed to City's attack throughout the game that left many wondering why he doesn't start that often. During his post-match interview, he addressed those concerns and said that he still has a lot to learn.

Foden pointed out the quality of the players who were on the bench and stated that they needed to perform better in each game to beat the likes of Riyad Mahrez in team selection.

Here's what Foden had to say; "It means a lot when you put 100 per cent into a game and have a good chat off the manager. It feels nice. I'm enjoying my football and I want to keep enjoying it. I still have a lot to learn."

"There's quality players here. Riyad Mahrez on the bench today could easily play. There's quality players at the club and I just have to keep doing well each time and improving."

"It gives you the confidence, coming here and getting a result how we did. It gives everyone confidence in the training room and we want to keep pushing and playing like this more often," Foden concluded.

Foden also talked about City's previous struggles in converting their chances, and was happy to see his team put up a great performance overall. He praised Pep Guardiola for his tactics, labelling him as a 'genius'.

Foden said; "We always have great tactics going into big games like this, he's a genius at things like this. As you can tell today we played the right way and we definitely done them staying high and wide and going down the flanks. It was something we did well."

Pep Guadiola also praised Foden for his incredible quality and insisted that he can play in all the four attacking roles. The City boss also said that the team relies heavily on Foden.

"So proud. He never drops nothing, energy, how he helps... He can play in all four attacking positions, he has a sense of goal. He's a guy we rely on incredibly. He'll be top player, so clever, so calm. Another great performance!" Guardiola said.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra