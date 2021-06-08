Phil Foden Reveals EURO 96-Inspired Hair Transformation

Phil Foden has unveiled his new hairstyle for the upcoming European Championships, and it's certainly got everyone talking on social media.

The England international is expected to play a key role in Gareth Southgate's plans for the upcoming tournament, after a hugely impressive season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Stockport-born forward showcased match-winning performances across all competitions, most notably against the likes of Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League, and against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

But now, attentions are turning to the international stage, where a nation of England supporters have their hopes of securing their a first piece of silverware since 1966 on the 20 year-old - and he's certainly taking the occasion seriously with his latest reveal.

Talk of a new hairstyle for Phil Foden was first teased by his barber, and world-renowned stylist Sheldon Edwards or HD Cutz.

Edwards made the trip up from London to Manchester to style Phil Foden and hinted at the transformation on his social media page - which is closing in on half a million followers over on Instagram.

HD Cutz asked for 1,000 comments in order to reveal Foden's new cut, and footballs fans as well as his followers didn't disappoint - hitting the target inside 30 minutes of the post going live on social.

But the real storm came when Foden revealed the final product on his Instagram story on Tuesday morning, with his new Paul Gascoigne-inspired look captioned with: "EURO 96 VIBE" as he looks ahead to the summer tournament.

HD Cutz later followed up Foden's Instagram story reveal with a post of his own, providing fans with a better look at the 20 year-olds new style.

The responses from Manchester City supporters were predictable, making the comparison between Phil Foden's new look at Paul Gascoigne's style back at the 1996 edition of the European Championships.

