Phil Foden Reveals He ‘Couldn’t Really Believe’ Sergio Aguero’s Comments About Him During Recent Q&A

A stunned Phil Foden has reacted to Sergio Agüero naming him as his favourite Manchester City player in a recent Q&A session.

Ever since Sergio Agüero's departure from the club last summer, Manchester City have been extensively searching for his natural replacement.

It is maybe an impossible task to replace the club's all-time leading goalscorer, but recent reports have suggested Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland could be that man - with his £63 million release clause becoming active this summer.

However, City have not struggled without the presence of a recognised number nine. Pep Guardiola's false nine system has been a revelation, and Phil Foden has normally been the man to operate that role.

Effectively too. Despite the England international only sitting on seven Premier League goals, his all-round play has been close to flawless and he has sacrificed his own output for the teams' collective success.

IMAGO / PA Images Foden has been speaking recently to ManCity.com on a host of topics, including the name of his dog, the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola. IMAGO / Action Plus But the 21-year-old was also asked for his reaction to a response from the recently-retired Sergio Agüero in a recent Twitter Q&A.

IMAGO / PA Images The Argentine admitted Foden was his 'favourite' current Manchester City player, to which the youngster responded, “When I saw that, I couldn’t really believe he said that.



"Obviously being a ball boy and growing up watching him play and then actually getting to play with him... so for him to say that is extra special.”

Foden broke through the Manchester City academy whilst Agüero was still a key figure at the club, and recent documentaries have revealed the pair shared a close bond in the dressing room.

One viral clip came after City's 2021 Carabao Cup triumph against Tottenham Hotspur, where the striker described Foden as 'different gravy' - a British phrase that means something is so good, comparison to anything else is pointless.

With the youngster's career continuing to blossom, there is a great chance Foden could replicate Agüero's incredible success at the club. Catching up to 260 goals, however, is a different task altogether.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube