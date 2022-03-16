Skip to main content

Phil Foden Reveals He ‘Couldn’t Really Believe’ Sergio Aguero’s Comments About Him During Recent Q&A

A stunned Phil Foden has reacted to Sergio Agüero naming him as his favourite Manchester City player in a recent Q&A session.

Ever since Sergio Agüero's departure from the club last summer, Manchester City have been extensively searching for his natural replacement. 

It is maybe an impossible task to replace the club's all-time leading goalscorer, but recent reports have suggested Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland could be that man - with his £63 million release clause becoming active this summer.

However, City have not struggled without the presence of a recognised number nine. Pep Guardiola's false nine system has been a revelation, and Phil Foden has normally been the man to operate that role.

Effectively too. Despite the England international only sitting on seven Premier League goals, his all-round play has been close to flawless and he has sacrificed his own output for the teams' collective success.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago0046888435h

Foden has been speaking recently to ManCity.com on a host of topics, including the name of his dog, the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola.

imago0041599152h

But the 21-year-old was also asked for his reaction to a response from the recently-retired Sergio Agüero in a recent Twitter Q&A.

imago1001204535h

The Argentine admitted Foden was his 'favourite' current Manchester City player, to which the youngster responded, “When I saw that, I couldn’t really believe he said that.

"Obviously being a ball boy and growing up watching him play and then actually getting to play with him... so for him to say that is extra special.”

Foden broke through the Manchester City academy whilst Agüero was still a key figure at the club, and recent documentaries have revealed the pair shared a close bond in the dressing room.

One viral clip came after City's 2021 Carabao Cup triumph against Tottenham Hotspur, where the striker described Foden as 'different gravy' - a British phrase that means something is so good, comparison to anything else is pointless.

With the youngster's career continuing to blossom, there is a great chance Foden could replicate Agüero's incredible success at the club. Catching up to 260 goals, however, is a different task altogether. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010605476h
Transfer Rumours

From Germany: Erling Haaland to Manchester City Described as IMMINENT With Club Ready to Pay €75M Release Clause

By Freddie Pye27 minutes ago
FMNhCQ5XEAAh73o
News

Riyad Mahrez Reveals Pep Guardiola's Instructions to Manchester City Attackers

By Adam Booker43 minutes ago
imago1010606618h
News

Erling Haaland's Release Clause Has a Deadline by Which Manchester City or Real Madrid Must Activate It By

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1009698107h
News

Manchester City Owners Eye Takeover of European Club Amid Negotiations in Brazil

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1009179400h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Ready to Pay Erling Haaland €31M PER YEAR - Player Could Earn More Than Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne

By Harry Siddall12 hours ago
imago1010081447h
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Tie Dates

By Harry Winters14 hours ago
imago1001964931h
Features/Opinions

Looks Like A Striker is Back On the Menu, Boys! - A Week in the City

By Joe Butterfield15 hours ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Could Make Important Demand in Potential Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti17 hours ago