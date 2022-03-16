Phil Foden Reveals He Named His Dog After Manchester City's Carabao Cup Triumph

Phil Foden has lifted the lid on why he named his dog after the Carabao Cup and why success with England in the winter could add another interesting name into the family.

Joining the club’s academy at just four years of age, Phil Foden is Manchester City through and through.

Pictured at games as a ball boy during his teenage years, the Stockport-born attacker is as much of a fan of the club as the supporters that idolize him today.

Despite becoming one of the Sky Blues’ key players since breaking into the first-team, the Englishman has revealed a humorous name for his dog that showcases how surreal it still must be for him to represent his boyhood club.

IMAGO / Sportimage Referencing his Man of the Match display in the 2019 League Cup final, in his latest interview with the club, Foden has been discussing his interesting choice of dog names.

IMAGO / Action Plus “Yeah. After I won it, I got a dog just after the final and I just decided to call it after it [the Carabao Cup],” he revealed.

IMAGO / Sportimage The England international also gave an insight into his aims for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by adding, “If we get there and win it, yeah definitely [I’ll name a dog World Cup].”



While the revelation is one that is bound to put a smile across the majority of the City fanbase’s faces, it is also an indication of Foden’s delight at playing a starring role in winning his side a major trophy.

In that game - a 2-1 win against Aston Villa - Foden set up City's opener for Sergio Agüero and was a constant threat throughout the contest.

Since then, Foden has become one of the first names on the teamsheet in big fixtures - most notably the 2021 Champions League final.

Emerging as one of the most vital cogs for both club and country, the versatile operator has reached a stage in his career where all eyes are on him to become a gamechanger in the biggest moments.

Foden and his admirers will hope that he continues to name his dogs after trophies, as he spearheads both Manchester City and England to glory.

