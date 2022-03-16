Skip to main content

Phil Foden Reveals He Named His Dog After Manchester City's Carabao Cup Triumph

Phil Foden has lifted the lid on why he named his dog after the Carabao Cup and why success with England in the winter could add another interesting name into the family.

Joining the club’s academy at just four years of age, Phil Foden is Manchester City through and through.

Pictured at games as a ball boy during his teenage years, the Stockport-born attacker is as much of a fan of the club as the supporters that idolize him today.

Despite becoming one of the Sky Blues’ key players since breaking into the first-team, the Englishman has revealed a humorous name for his dog that showcases how surreal it still must be for him to represent his boyhood club.

imago1010409733h

Referencing his Man of the Match display in the 2019 League Cup final, in his latest interview with the club, Foden has been discussing his interesting choice of dog names.

imago1010265076h

“Yeah. After I won it, I got a dog just after the final and I just decided to call it after it [the Carabao Cup],” he revealed.

Foden x Bernardo Everton Away

The England international also gave an insight into his aims for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by adding, “If we get there and win it, yeah definitely [I’ll name a dog World Cup].”

While the revelation is one that is bound to put a smile across the majority of the City fanbase’s faces, it is also an indication of Foden’s delight at playing a starring role in winning his side a major trophy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In that game - a 2-1 win against Aston Villa - Foden set up City's opener for Sergio Agüero and was a constant threat throughout the contest.

Since then, Foden has become one of the first names on the teamsheet in big fixtures - most notably the 2021 Champions League final.

Emerging as one of the most vital cogs for both club and country, the versatile operator has reached a stage in his career where all eyes are on him to become a gamechanger in the biggest moments.

Foden and his admirers will hope that he continues to name his dogs after trophies, as he spearheads both Manchester City and England to glory.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010602531h
Transfer Rumours

Borussia Dortmund Officials Believe Erling Haaland Has AGREED to Manchester City Transfer

By Freddie Pye29 minutes ago
Haaland new 3
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Makes Significant Demand on Length of Potential Manchester City Contract

By Vayam Lahoti1 hour ago
imago1010642164h
Transfer Rumours

Erling Haaland Trend Leading Towards One Club Amid Continued Links to Manchester City and Real Madrid

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
Haaland thinking
Transfer Rumours

Live Transfer News: Real Madrid Decide Against Matching Manchester City Offer for Erling Haaland, 'Intensive' Discussions on Potential £100M Move Within Dressing Room

By Vayam Lahoti2 hours ago
imago1007319485h
News

Manchester City Exploring Possibility of 'Deepening Partnership' With European Giants

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1002262657h
Transfer Rumours

From Portugal: Manchester City and Sporting Officials 'Informally' Discuss Midfielder at Meeting

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago
imago1010602531h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Receive Major Erling Haaland Boost as Real Madrid Decide NOT to Match Financial Offer on the Table

By Freddie Pye5 hours ago
Haaland New
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Players Hold 'Intensive' Erling Haaland Discussions Ahead of Potential Etihad Stadium Transfer

By Vayam Lahoti6 hours ago