    December 22, 2021
    Phil Foden Reveals Major Hair Transformation Ahead of Premier League Return

    Phil Foden and his celebrity barber HDCutz have revealed a fresh hair transformation, ahead of the Christmas period and a potential return to Premier League action.
    The Stockport-born playmaker has been right in amongst the goals this season, ranking third in the Manchester City squad when it comes to goal contributions across all competitions.

    But it isn't just on the field that Phil Foden is providing the heat, with Manchester City's number 47 set to showcase a fresh hair transformation when he next takes to the field for Pep Guardiola.

    As seen in a new Instagram post from Foden's celebrity barber Sheldon Edwards - who trades under the name HDCutz - the England international has brought back the hairstyle that made all the headlines during the European Championships of the summer.

    During the summer, it was claimed that Foden's bleach blonde hairstyle was inspired by the iconic England football legend Paul Gascoigne - but that was later dismissed, with the Manchester City star himself claiming that it was a truly unique decision.

    As of late, Phil Foden has been at the centre of some level of controversy alongside his Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish, after going on a night out following the 7-0 win over Leeds United last week - and reporting for training in a less than satisfactory condition.

    Despite dropping to the bench alongside Grealish during the 4-0 win over Newcastle United at the weekend, and not being used by manager Pep Guardiola as a direct result of his antics in the days prior, there is an expectation that both players will return to action soon.

    Next up for Manchester City is a home clash against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester on Boxing Day.

