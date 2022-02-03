Phil Foden Reveals New Four-Word Tattoo During Manchester City Training Session

Phil Foden has showcased a new tattoo applied to his neck this week, as the Manchester City and England international prepares for another round of FA Cup action this weekend.

In recent weeks, and for the past few seasons for that matter, it would be safe to say that Phil Foden is gaining a growing reputation as a style icon within football - both for his extravagant on-field style, and his razor-sharp skin fades.

The 21-year old Manchester City star rocked a bleach-blonde look during the European Championships of 2021 for Gareth Southgate's England side, as a tribute to England icon Paul Gascoigne while also kickstarting a trend across much of the globe.

While some fans have criticised the Premier League champion's style choices on social media, there is certainly no doubting how Phil Foden has remained unfazed by comments and has stayed true to himself.

This week, Foden is likely to make the headlines once again and be at the centre of all the conversation on social media, as he showcased a brand new tattoo visible on his neck with the message, ‘Sky Is The Limit’.

The England international is known to constantly experiment with new hairstyles and fashion choices, and once again, the youngster has not been afraid to express himself off the pitch.

While his tattoo may end up stirring up a debate online, what cannot be argued is how accurate the message is.

The sky well and truly is the limit for one of the most outstanding young players in Europe, who is classed alongside the likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in a league of their own.

After all, a player of Joao Cancelo’s pedigree has also claimed that Phil Foden has the potential to become the best player in the world, which is a significant claim to say the least.

However, it isn’t an outlandish statement as well, considering the attacker is already one of the key players for both club and country at just 21 years of age. Despite how one may feel about Phil Foden’s latest tattoo, the message is right on the money.

