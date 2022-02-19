Phil Foden Reveals Thinking Behind Rejecting Sergio Aguero's OFFER of Taking Man City's Number 10 Shirt

Manchester City's Phil Foden has revealed that club legend Sergio Aguero wanted him to inherit his iconic number 10 shirt, and why he ultimately chose to reject the offer.

While Phil Foden’s natural talent has long been clear for the world to see, a phenomenal 2020/21 campaign saw him hailed alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as an elite bracket of youngsters in world football.

Despite his young age, the Manchester City academy graduate emerged as one of his side’s most reliable performers on the biggest stage, particularly during the run to their first-ever Champions League final.

It has now been revealed that one club legend wished to honour the rising star with an incredible parting gift that speaks volumes of how highly the youngster is rated within the Manchester City dressing room.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming Premier League fixture against Tottenham, Phil Foden lifted the lid on Sergio Aguero’s desire to hand him his iconic number 10 shirt when he departed the club last summer.

“I did think about it (taking the shirt number), the 10 shirt is such a big number in the club, but I just have a thing with 47. I’d like to create my own legacy and keep that number”, Foden explained.

It is testament to the 21-year old’s lofty ambitions that his eyes are set on stamping his authority at his boyhood club with the number 47, despite the possibility of donning the same shirt number as legendary club figures such as Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko.

In addition, it is also worth noting that the England international had revealed previously that his grandfather’s passing at the age of 47 is the primary reason behind his affinity towards a rather unorthodox choice of number.

While the number 10 is generally associated with an endless list of footballing legends, Phil Foden’s individualism is what could well make the number 47 iconic in its own way.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra