Phil Foden sacks social media company following Kylian Mbappe post

Phil Foden and his advisors have reportedly sacked the media content company behind a social media post on Wednesday night, directed towards Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe.

Phil Foden and his advisors have reportedly sacked the media content company behind a social media post on Wednesday night, directed towards Paris Saint-Germain and France star Kylian Mbappe.

The 20 year-old star's social media accounts, namely Twitter and Instagram, released a post directed towards Mbappe after Manchester City's 4-2 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund lined up a semi-final clash with the Ligue 1 side.

In the moments after the game, the following tweet which went viral, caught the attention of Phil Foden, his advisors, and Manchester City themselves.

According to an exclusive report from James Ducker of the Telegraph on Thursday night, Phil Foden has now decided to part ways with social media company, Ten Toes Media - who manage his Twitter account.

The report states that the player and his representatives were left 'dismayed and disappointed' by the tweet — which was posted without the player’s approval and subsequently deleted. It is suggested that those around Foden including the player himself felt it was 'disrespectful' to Mbappe and were 'unhappy with the tone' of the message.

Ten Toes Media are a respected London-based agency working with a number of football's most recognisable players, while also working alongside major brands such as Budweiser, Beats, EA Sports, and FIFA.

The players who have worked alongside Ten Toes Media include the likes of Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tottenham's Harry Kane, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.

In a glowing portfolio on their company website, the media agency highlight their work on launching Phil Foden's TikTok account - which featured a trending #AskFoden on the video-based platform.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra