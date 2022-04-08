Skip to main content

Phil Foden Says Liverpool Star is 'One of the Best Passers' He Has Ever Seen

Manchester City's Phil Foden has claimed Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'one of the best passers' he has ever seen.

This Sunday's Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool needs no introduction. 

The pair are separated at the top of the table by a singular point and a win for either side would signify a major shift in the destiny of the title.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have already faced the press today, where they have both maintained that the two clubs have set incredible standards across the last five seasons. 

And - as usual before such a mammoth clash - players from the respective teams have also been speaking to the media about the game and a multitude of other topics.

For City, Stockport-born Phil Foden has been speaking to Sky Sports - and saved special praise for a certain England teammate.

He lines up against Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday, but Foden has made quite a strong comment on the 21-year-old's talent with a football.

"I think Trent, I love the way he passes the ball. I think he’s one of the best passers I’ve ever seen, so I do like watching him play," the forward said.

Considering he has played alongside the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, that is certainly high praise from Foden.

Alexander-Arnold is definitely one of Europe's premier full-backs and is currently the top playmaker in the Premier League - sat on 11 assists, one ahead of teammates Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah.

Alongside Foden, the right-back is part of an exciting national team contingent and they are both expected to play a big part in Gareth Southgate's winter World Cup plans in Qatar.

But before that, they both will be focussed on winning more major trophies with their respective clubs this season.

City are still on course for a historic treble, but Klopp's side are also on course for a quadruple - following their Carabao Cup success earlier this year against Chelsea.

