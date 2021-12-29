Phil Foden Sends Word of Warning to Man City Stars Despite Growing Gap With Chelsea and Liverpool

Phil Foden has urged his teammates to remain focussed, after Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night.

Liverpool's loss to Leicester and Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton has meant that Manchester City will enter the new year in a commanding position in the Premier League title race.

City extended their winning run to ten straight matches on Wednesday night, as they overcame a resolute Brentford side in West London, courtesy of a Phil Foden goal in the 16th minute.

A sumptuous Kevin De Bruyne cross was finished off by Foden to give the Blues the lead, moments after Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo had prevented Brentford from scoring themselves, with a brilliant piece of last ditch defending.

Manchester City, who had headed goals from both Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte ruled out for offside in the second-half, held out for victory in their final match of the calendar year.

Post-match, the scorer of the winning goal told Amazon Prime that Wednesday's victory was 'an important win.'

Phil Foden said, "It was an important win today. Brentford made it really difficult. They're a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces, so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I'm proud of the team for doing that."

The Manchester City forward went on to say, "Around the Christmas time you can't really take your foot off the gas. You have to keep going and remain focused."

"This team's doing that at the moment and you can see that we're getting maximum points and that's really good to see."

Foden thought that he had doubled Manchester City's lead early into the second-half, however the Assistant Referee raised his flag for offside.

Speaking about being denied his second goal of the night, Foden said, "I went a little too early again had one offside, and overall I thought the team could have scored a few more today. But like I said, we dug in until the end and we kept working hard until the final whistle."

