Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Phil Foden Sends Word of Warning to Man City Stars Despite Growing Gap With Chelsea and Liverpool

    Phil Foden has urged his teammates to remain focussed, after Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night.
    Author:

    Liverpool's loss to Leicester and Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton has meant that Manchester City will enter the new year in a commanding position in the Premier League title race. 

    City extended their winning run to ten straight matches on Wednesday night, as they overcame a resolute Brentford side in West London, courtesy of a Phil Foden goal in the 16th minute. 

    A sumptuous Kevin De Bruyne cross was finished off by Foden to give the Blues the lead, moments after Nathan Ake and Joao Cancelo had prevented Brentford from scoring themselves, with a brilliant piece of last ditch defending. 

    Manchester City, who had headed goals from both Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte ruled out for offside in the second-half, held out for victory in their final match of the calendar year. 

    Post-match, the scorer of the winning goal told Amazon Prime that Wednesday's victory was 'an important win.' 

    Read More

    Phil Foden said, "It was an important win today. Brentford made it really difficult. They're a physical team, very dangerous off set pieces, so we had to keep going until the final whistle and I'm proud of the team for doing that." 

    The Manchester City forward went on to say, "Around the Christmas time you can't really take your foot off the gas. You have to keep going and remain focused." 

    "This team's doing that at the moment and you can see that we're getting maximum points and that's really good to see." 

    Foden thought that he had doubled Manchester City's lead early into the second-half, however the Assistant Referee raised his flag for offside. 

    Speaking about being denied his second goal of the night, Foden said, "I went a little too early again had one offside, and overall I thought the team could have scored a few more today. But like I said, we dug in until the end and we kept working hard until the final whistle." 

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008892543h
    News

    Phil Foden Sends Word of Warning to Man City Stars Despite Growing Gap With Chelsea and Liverpool

    44 seconds ago
    imago1008892038h
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Brentford 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

    25 minutes ago
    imago1008892543h
    Match Coverage

    Five Things We Learned: Brentford 0-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    City players cover 5
    News

    "Grealish Finally!", "Brilliant Team" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Team Selection Against Brentford

    3 hours ago
    imago1008223106h
    News

    Revealed: Why John Stones, Kyle Walker and Rodri are Unavailable for Man City vs Brentford

    4 hours ago
    imago1008853737h
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Line-Ups: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

    4 hours ago
    imago1008759578h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Given Green Light to Move for Bundesliga Star Following Confirmation of Summer Departure

    5 hours ago
    imago1008826487h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Planning 'Permanent Transfer Offer' for Bundesliga Striker in January

    6 hours ago