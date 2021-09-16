September 16, 2021
Phil Foden Set for Man City Position Change Following Pep Guardiola Training Ground Instructions

Phil Foden could be in line for significant position change within the Manchester City starting XI, following new training ground work alongside Pep Guardiola, according to the latest information.
The 21 year-old has just returned from an injury that ruled the midfielder out of the latter stages of England's impressive European Championship campaign during the summer.

Foden, who was integral to Manchester City's on-field success last season with a Premier League title and Carabao Cup added to his impressive trophy haul, made a short cameo appearance from the substitutes bench against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night.

But as the England international returns to full fitness for Manchester City in the coming weeks, he may not see himself utilised in the left-wing role that brought him so much success last season.

According to the information of Mike McGrath at the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola is 'considering' using Phil Foden as a midfielder in the coming weeks, following recent work on the City Football Academy training pitches.

The Telegraph reveal that the Manchester City manager has been using Phil Foden in a central-midfield role during training following his full return to the first-team squad in recent days.

At present, Pep Guardiola has the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva is other personnel in the central midfield role, with both Fernandinho or Rodri available in the lone defensive position as part of a three-man midfield.

Interestingly, the integration of Foden in central midfield started on Wednesday night in the Champions League, after coming off from the bench to close off a dramatic 6-3 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Manchester City are entering a hectic few weeks across all competitions, as they face the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool away from home in the Premier League, as well as Paris Saint-Germain's star-studded squad in France in the Champions League.

Other than the opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's side have impressed, with emphatic 5-0 victories over Arsenal and Norwich City, complemented by a 1-0 win over Leicester, and of course Wednesday night's Champions League win over Jesse Marsch's men.

