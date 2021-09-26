September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Phil Foden Set To Earn '£100,000 Increase' On Wages In Fresh Contract Talks

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden is set to land a new deal at the club, with a considerable pay-rise.
Author:
Publish date:

In recent months, the Etihad club have shifted their focus from signing a plethora of knew talent to re-signing some of their most vital players to long term deals. 

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, and John Stones are among the first team stars who have recently committed their long term futures to the Premier League champions. 

And while Pep Guardiola and the fans will be delighted to see some of the squad's most important pieces put pen to paper, securing the future of one specific member of the squad will be viewed as the most important to the club - Phil Foden. 

READ MORE: Man City keeping 'close checks' on La Liga and Spain forward

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling offered to Barcelona in sensational player swap deal

The 21-year-old boyhood City fan has announced himself as one of Europe's brightest talents in recent seasons. And despite having three years remaining on his current deal, a fresh deal could be arriving soon, according to TEAMtalk

As per the reports, Foden would be set to earn up to £100,000 more per week than his current weekly wages, bringing into the upper echelon of earners at the club.

While the pay-rise will be viewed as deserved by the supporters, Guardiola will perhaps be the most pleased with the new deal, as the Catalan boss views the midfielder as virtually untouchable.

READ MORE: Pep and Man City receive triple fitness boost ahead of crunch games

READ MORE: City set sights on Bundesliga midfielder following huge performance

"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for €500 million," Guardiola once said about the young England star. 

Foden will join the lengthy list of current stars committing their futures to the Etihad, keeping Manchester City's most talented generation of players together for the foreseeable future. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_35075792
News

Phil Foden Set To Earn '£100,000 Increase' On Wages In Fresh Contract Talks

34 seconds ago
tf704441
News

"I'm So Proud, We Have Done It!" - Pep Guardiola Glows at Significant Milestone Reached Through Chelsea Victory

20 hours ago
sipa_35236209
News

"It's Not About The Message" - Gabriel Jesus Explains Significance of Man City's Win Over Chelsea

20 hours ago
sipa_35236208
News

Pep Guardiola Describes Man City As 'Outstanding' in Victory Over 'Kings of the Champions League' Chelsea

21 hours ago
sipa_35236224
News

"He Always Gives Everything" - Pep Guardiola Full of Praise For Man City Forward After Chelsea Victory

21 hours ago
sipa_35236224
News

Gabriel Jesus Makes Bold Claim of Chelsea Following Stamford Bridge Victory

22 hours ago
sipa_35237098
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

22 hours ago
Joao
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learned: Chelsea 0-1 Man City (Premier League)

22 hours ago