Phil Foden Set To Earn '£100,000 Increase' On Wages In Fresh Contract Talks

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden is set to land a new deal at the club, with a considerable pay-rise.

In recent months, the Etihad club have shifted their focus from signing a plethora of knew talent to re-signing some of their most vital players to long term deals.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, and John Stones are among the first team stars who have recently committed their long term futures to the Premier League champions.

And while Pep Guardiola and the fans will be delighted to see some of the squad's most important pieces put pen to paper, securing the future of one specific member of the squad will be viewed as the most important to the club - Phil Foden.

The 21-year-old boyhood City fan has announced himself as one of Europe's brightest talents in recent seasons. And despite having three years remaining on his current deal, a fresh deal could be arriving soon, according to TEAMtalk.

As per the reports, Foden would be set to earn up to £100,000 more per week than his current weekly wages, bringing into the upper echelon of earners at the club.

While the pay-rise will be viewed as deserved by the supporters, Guardiola will perhaps be the most pleased with the new deal, as the Catalan boss views the midfielder as virtually untouchable.

"He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances, the only one. Not even for €500 million," Guardiola once said about the young England star.

Foden will join the lengthy list of current stars committing their futures to the Etihad, keeping Manchester City's most talented generation of players together for the foreseeable future.

