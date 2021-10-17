    • October 17, 2021
    Phil Foden Set To Join Harry Kane And Reece James In Major Development Change

    Phil Foden is set to join the Unique Sports Group Agency in the near future, according to some emerging reports.
    Phil Foden's rise to stardom has been remarkable - especially in the past 12 months. 

    Now a regular for club and country, Foden is being touted as one of the best and most exciting youth products ever produced. And the stats are backing up his incredible on-field performances.

    Since making his Manchester City debut in 2017, the 21-year-old has scored 33 goals, provided 24 assists, won three Premier League titles and picked up the PFA Young Footballer of the Year.

    Now, according to an exclusive report by Mike McGrath in the Telegraph, Foden is set to make quite a significant personal change. 

    He is set to join the Unique Sports Group agency, who oversaw Harry Kane’s rise in football, while their clients also include Reece James, Sam Johnstone, Michail Antonio and Andros Townsend.

    Recent reports have suggested Foden is set to join a six-year contract with Manchester City, and this could be another significant step in securing his bright and successful future. 

    USG has undergone a rebrand and have since tried to acquire some of Europe's top talent. Phil Foden seems to be the latest in a long list of names signing for the organisation.

    Although nothing is confirmed at this stage, who wouldn't want to get hold of Foden at this moment in time. 

    Phil Foden Set To Join Harry Kane And Reece James In Major Development Change

