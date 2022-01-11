Skip to main content
Phil Foden Shows Off New Look in Possible Man City Return Hint Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Manchester City's Phil Foden has shown off a new-look on Instagram, in what some fans are determining as a clear hint that a possible return from a Covid-19 induced absence could be around the corner.

The impressive England international has missed the last two matches in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side due to a positive Covid-19 test detected prior to the trip to Arsenal on New Year's Day.

Phil Foden was subsequently forced to enter a period of compulsory isolation, which also ruled him out of any involvement in the FA Cup third round clash against Swindon Town on Friday night.

However, the 21 year-old may now have hinted that a return to on-field action for Manchester City may be just around the corner, as Foden showcased his new-look haircut in the days prior to a top of the table clash with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

As published on the official Instagram page of well-known Manchester-based barber Alan Beak, Phil Foden has provided his blonde-look with a fresh top-up - highlighting that not only is he out of Covid-19 isolation, but that he may also have his eyes set on a return to a match under the Etihad floodlights this weekend.

Manchester City will be looking to further strengthen their grip on the retaining of the Premier League crown this weekend, as they have the opportunity to extend their lead over title rivals Chelsea to 13 points with a victory.

Thomas Tuchel's side however will be hopeful of keeping one foot in the title race - which many had anticipated would be going right down to the wire between the London club, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

However, the experience and might of Pep Guardiola's side has proven too strong at present, and a return for Phil Foden will only further strengthen the talents of the Etihad winning machine during the second-half of the campaign.

