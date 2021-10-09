Phil Foden Stars for England, John Stones Makes Starting XI Return - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Four
The Stockport-born midfielder was at his absolute best as he ran the show for the Three Lions in their 5-0 win over Andorra on Saturday evening.
After netting in last weekend's draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Foden played a big role in Ben Chilwell's opener, and set up the second for Bukayo Saka.
The win also saw John Stones make a return to the starting XI after spending the past few weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury; while Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were unused substitutes.
Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Saturday evening:
READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards
READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links
Andorra 0-5 England
In action: Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish
Match Statistics: Phil Foden
- 90 Minutes Played
- 1 Assist
- 89 Touches
- 72 Accurate Passes
- 95% Passing Accuracy
- 4 Key Passes
- 9 Accurate Long Balls
- 2 Big Chances Created
- 5 Successive Dribbles
Important Notes:
- Foden starred for his side as he provided the assist for Bukayo Saka's goal
- The 21-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes, also played a huge role in the opening goal, which was scored by Ben Chilwell.
Match Statistics: John Stones
- 60 Minutes Played
- 65 Touches
- 59 Accurate Passes
- 95% Passing Accuracy
- 1 Accurate Long Ball
- 1 Clearance
- 1 Ground Duel Won
Important Notes:
- Stones was handed his first start in a few weeks as he played his first minutes since his return from a muscle injury.
- The defender, who is yet to feature for Manchester City this season, was taken off at the hour-mark.
Match Statistics: Jack Grealish
- 17 Minutes Played
- 1 Goal
- 22 Touches
- 15 Accurate Passes
- 83% Passing Accuracy
- 3 Ground Duels Won
Important Notes:
- Jack Grealish's goal tonight was his first for England.
Portugal 3-0 Andorra
In action: Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo , Ruben Dias
Important Notes:
- Bernardo Silva came off the bench for William Carvalho just past the hour-mark.
- Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were unused substitutes.
You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra