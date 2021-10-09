Phil Foden Stars for England, John Stones Makes Starting XI Return - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Four

Phil Foden leading England to a comfortable win. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day four of the second international break of the season.

The Stockport-born midfielder was at his absolute best as he ran the show for the Three Lions in their 5-0 win over Andorra on Saturday evening.

After netting in last weekend's draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Foden played a big role in Ben Chilwell's opener, and set up the second for Bukayo Saka.

The win also saw John Stones make a return to the starting XI after spending the past few weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury; while Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were unused substitutes.

Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Saturday evening:

Andorra 0-5 England

In action: Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish

Match Statistics: Phil Foden

90 Minutes Played

1 Assist

89 Touches

72 Accurate Passes

95% Passing Accuracy

4 Key Passes

9 Accurate Long Balls

2 Big Chances Created

5 Successive Dribbles

Important Notes:

Foden starred for his side as he provided the assist for Bukayo Saka's goal

The 21-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes, also played a huge role in the opening goal, which was scored by Ben Chilwell.

Match Statistics: John Stones

60 Minutes Played

65 Touches

59 Accurate Passes

95% Passing Accuracy

1 Accurate Long Ball

1 Clearance

1 Ground Duel Won

Important Notes:

Stones was handed his first start in a few weeks as he played his first minutes since his return from a muscle injury.

The defender, who is yet to feature for Manchester City this season, was taken off at the hour-mark.

Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

17 Minutes Played

1 Goal

22 Touches

15 Accurate Passes

83% Passing Accuracy

3 Ground Duels Won

Important Notes:

Jack Grealish's goal tonight was his first for England.

Portugal 3-0 Andorra

In action: Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo , Ruben Dias

Important Notes:

Bernardo Silva came off the bench for William Carvalho just past the hour-mark.

Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were unused substitutes.

