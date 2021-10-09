    • October 9, 2021
    Phil Foden Stars for England, John Stones Makes Starting XI Return - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Four

    Phil Foden leading England to a comfortable win. Here is your comprehensive round-up of how Manchester City stars performed on day four of the second international break of the season.
    The Stockport-born midfielder was at his absolute best as he ran the show for the Three Lions in their 5-0 win over Andorra on Saturday evening.

    After netting in last weekend's draw against Liverpool at Anfield, Foden played a big role in Ben Chilwell's opener, and set up the second for Bukayo Saka.

    The win also saw John Stones make a return to the starting XI after spending the past few weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury; while Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were unused substitutes.

    Here's everything that happened from an individual statistics perspective on Saturday evening:

    READ MORE: The EIGHT Man City players nominated for Ballon d'Or awards

    READ MORE: Ferran Torres responds to Barcelona transfer links

    Andorra 0-5 England

    In action: Phil Foden, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish

    Match Statistics: Phil Foden

    • 90 Minutes Played
    • 1 Assist
    • 89 Touches
    • 72 Accurate Passes
    • 95% Passing Accuracy
    • 4 Key Passes
    • 9 Accurate Long Balls
    • 2 Big Chances Created
    • 5 Successive Dribbles

    Important Notes:

    • Foden starred for his side as he provided the assist for Bukayo Saka's goal
    • The 21-year-old, who played the full 90 minutes, also played a huge role in the opening goal, which was scored by Ben Chilwell.

    Match Statistics: John Stones

    • 60 Minutes Played
    • 65 Touches
    • 59 Accurate Passes
    • 95% Passing Accuracy
    • 1 Accurate Long Ball
    • 1 Clearance
    • 1 Ground Duel Won

    Important Notes:

    • Stones was handed his first start in a few weeks as he played his first minutes since his return from a muscle injury.
    • The defender, who is yet to feature for Manchester City this season, was taken off at the hour-mark.

    Match Statistics: Jack Grealish

    • 17 Minutes Played
    • 1 Goal
    • 22 Touches
    • 15 Accurate Passes
    • 83% Passing Accuracy
    • 3 Ground Duels Won

    Important Notes:

    • Jack Grealish's goal tonight was his first for England.

    Portugal 3-0 Andorra

    In action: Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo , Ruben Dias

    Important Notes:

    • Bernardo Silva came off the bench for William Carvalho just past the hour-mark.
    • Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo were unused substitutes.

