Phil Foden to be 'spoken to' by Man City after appearing to breach social distancing guidelines

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is to be spoken to by the club and reminded of his responsibilities and obligations after a video surfaced capturing the midfielder playing football with the public, according to the Mirror.

(Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Premier League champions returned to full contact training at the City Football Academy last week, ahead of the Premier League restart on June 17th. All players and members of staff are being tested for the coronavirus twice a week, in an attempt to stop the risk of catching the virus and halt the spread.

According to the Mirror however, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was captured on video playing football with members of the public on Formby Beach recently - sparking concerns at the club. It is claimed that Manchester City will speak with the England youth international to remind him of his responsibilities and obligation to follow social distancing guidelines.

(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

The up and coming City star was captured posing for a photo with the group of lads at the Merseyside hotspot, shortly after partaking in a game of football on the beach.

With players and staff being tested twice a week for the coronavirus, Phil Foden along with the rest of the Manchester City squad will be tested on Monday or Tuesday of this week, with results expected back within 48 hours.

City will return to Premier League action at home to Arsenal on Wednesday 17th June - the first game for Pep Guardiola's side in over two months.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra