Phil Foden to see wages triple as part of an improved contract

Claims from two separate reports have suggested that Manchester City sensation Phil Foden is in line to agree to a new contract at the club early next year.

Foden, who is about to embark on his second senior England camp having not made an appearance in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad has had current boss Pep Guardiola reportedly give his 'seal of approval' to offer the 20 year-old a new contract.

City officials are said to be 'quietly confident' that improved terms and significant bonuses will convince the boyhood Blues supporter to sign a new deal in the coming months, according to a Daily Star exclusive.

The City Football Academy graduate has made 84 appearances for the club since his senior debut almost three years ago in the Champions League group stage. He has already collected eight winners medals, including two Premier League titles and a Man of the Match performance in last seasons Carabao Cup final. This season, the starlet dubbed the “Stockport Iniesta” by fans has featured 10 times and received his first senior England cap.

The Mirror added to the Star's claims, believing that Foden’s new deal will see his wages jump from £25,000 a week, to £75,000 plus significant clauses including a win bonus in the region of £9,000 per game. The club hope that this contract extension will be signed in early 2021, despite Foden currently having a contract until 2024 at City.

The 20 year-old could be one of several current Manchester City stars to sign new deals in the first few months of next year, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling also reported to be made new proposals in 2021. In addition, club officials are thought to be hopeful that Pep Guardiola will also agree to a new contract in the new year, although the manager's future for now, remains in doubt.

