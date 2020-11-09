SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Phil Foden to see wages triple as part of an improved contract

Harry Winters

Claims from two separate reports have suggested that Manchester City sensation Phil Foden is in line to agree to a new contract at the club early next year.

Foden, who is about to embark on his second senior England camp having not made an appearance in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at the Etihad has had current boss Pep Guardiola reportedly give his 'seal of approval' to offer the 20 year-old a new contract.

City officials are said to be 'quietly confident' that improved terms and significant bonuses will convince the boyhood Blues supporter to sign a new deal in the coming months, according to a Daily Star exclusive.

england-media-access

The City Football Academy graduate has made 84 appearances for the club since his senior debut almost three years ago in the Champions League group stage. He has already collected eight winners medals, including two Premier League titles and a Man of the Match performance in last seasons Carabao Cup final. This season, the starlet dubbed the “Stockport Iniesta” by fans has featured 10 times and received his first senior England cap.

The Mirror added to the Star's claims, believing that Foden’s new deal will see his wages jump from £25,000 a week, to £75,000 plus significant clauses including a win bonus in the region of £9,000 per game. The club hope that this contract extension will be signed in early 2021, despite Foden currently having a contract until 2024 at City.

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-man-city (5)

The 20 year-old could be one of several current Manchester City stars to sign new deals in the first few months of next year, with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling also reported to be made new proposals in 2021. In addition, club officials are thought to be hopeful that Pep Guardiola will also agree to a new contract in the new year, although the manager's future for now, remains in doubt.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"It is not a good result!" - Man City star reflects on Sunday's draw against Liverpool

A stunning equaliser from Gabriel Jesus helped Manchester City avoid defeat in their crucial Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

HANKU

Barcelona plot ambitious January bid for Man City player - expectation that it will be turned down

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia has informed Barcelona of his 'total predisposition' to rejoin the club either in January or next summer, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as relayed by Sport Witness.

Harry Winters

by

Lola-Visser

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Mahrez in the mud? Our penalty curse returns? Jesus the saviour. Here are five things we learned after Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining encounter to share the points on Sunday afternoon.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola singles out two Man City stars for praise after draw against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola singled out two key Manchester City stars during his post-match media duties on Sunday night, following their performances in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola makes bold demand after Man City draw against Liverpool

Manchester City’s Premier League clash Liverpool ended in a 1-1- draw at the Etihad Stadium, but Pep Guardiola remained agitated long after the final whistle.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola expected to make decision on Man City future in the next three months

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a decision regarding his future in January, according to reports from the Mail.

Harry Winters

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

Both sides share the spoils in this hard-fought contest that ended in a score draw. Here's how we rated City's players...

richarddugdale

Torres starts ahead of Mahrez - Algerian winger dropped from squad - Manchester City vs Liverpool (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium as they look to close the gap to two points on the current league leaders.

harryasiddall

Man City are 'interested' in Benfica striker and Uruguay international

Manchester City are 'interested' in Benfica striker Darwin Nunez (21), reports CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Man City midfielder will play 'until he's 40', predicts his father

Kevin de Bruyne's father has spoken about the Man City midfielder's passion for football from an early age, and predicted that he will keeping playing 'until he's 40'.

markgough96