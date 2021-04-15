Phil Foden to welcome second child in late summer or early autumn

Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to welcome his second child this year, with an exclusive from the Sun confirming that the 20 year-old has informed friends of the news in recent days.

The England international is currently on a run of magnificent form for both club and country so far this season, and possible silverware at the end of the season with Pep Guardiola's side won't be the only thing Foden will be celebrating.

According to an exclusive report from the Sun on Thursday, the Manchester City midfielder has told friends that he and his childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke are having a baby girl - joining the pair and son Ronnie in late summer or early autumn.

The Sun quote a source who brings some insight on the news, stating, “City can’t stop scoring at the moment — both on and off the pitch. They’ve hit the back of the net more times than any of the teams and are now celebrating another kid. It couldn’t be a better way to cap off such a great season.”

Phil Foden scored the winning goal at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, sending his team into the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2016 - when a Kevin de Bruyne strike lined up a clash against Real Madrid in the last four under Manuel Pellegrini.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad continue to fight on all four fronts heading into the second-half of the month, raising the question as to whether they are capable of securing all four major trophies on offer this season.

