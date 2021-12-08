Phil Foden's Fitness Ahead of Man City's Premier League Clash Revealed

Manchester City are confident star midfielder Phil Foden will be available for the Premier League clash with Wolves this weekend.

Manchester City suffered a disappointing defeat against RB Leipzig in Tuesday's Champions League clash.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Andre Silva gave the Bundesliga giants the lead before Riyad Mahrez scored City's consolation.

The Blues' night was made worse when key right-back Kyle Walker received a straight red card for a challenge on Silva - meaning he misses one leg of Manchester City's last-16 tie.

However, the main concern from the game was the situation regarding Phil Foden.

The England international was replaced by Raheem Sterling at half-time, with Pep Guardiola later confirming, "Phil (Foden) had problems in the beginning with his ankle, as a precaution I decided to play Raheem (Sterling) in his position."

There were worries that Foden's injury was similar to the one picked up in the summer with the England National Team - just days before their European Championship final with Italy.

However, Guardiola has been handed a fresh boost with the Daily Mail reporting City are confident they can call on Foden in Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, if needed.

The Mail have also added Nathan Aké's potential 'back problem' the manager mentioned post-match was nothing serious and he's also likely to be available for selection.

This will be a welcome boost for City supporters who were growing concerned with the 21-year-old's consistent ankle issues.

Despite defeat last night, the Blues have finished top of a tough Champions League group and will be looking to continue their momentum in the Premier League.

