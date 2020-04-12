City Xtra
"I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton..." - Phil Jones reflects on his career

Danny Lardner

Phil Jones has revealed that he turned down offers from Manchester City, among other clubs, before joining Manchester United.

The defender revealed via MUTV that before Alex Ferguson signed him, he had received offers from Arsenal, Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Speaking about his decision to join Manchester United, Jones said, “I had offers from other clubs [in 2011]. I could have gone to a host of clubs: City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton..."

Jones specified that a personal meeting with Ferguson was the key factor in his decision to go to Old Trafford, and in 2011 United signed the defender for around £16 million.

His first competitive appearance for the club came against Manchester City, in the 2011 Community Shield where he replaced Rio Ferdinand as United won 3-2.

(Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Many City fans will be glad of the club avoiding Jones' signature, with the Englishman struggling in recent seasons, and with Paul Pogba's recent comment that Jones is the United player most likely to score a ridiculous own goal in a match.

