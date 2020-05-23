Photos: Manchester City return to training for the first time since league postponement

Manchester City have returned to the City Football Academy for group training for the first time since the Premier League was postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to the club's training facility comes after a second round of testing on Friday afternoon. Players including Phil Foden, Leroy Sane, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte were captured by club photographers on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's squad prepare for the return of Premier League action.

Photos via Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was also captured out on the City Football Academy pitch following his return from Spain earlier this month. The Catalan manager was photographed wearing a face mask, as recommended by Premier League guidelines.

